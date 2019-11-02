At Friday’s weigh-in, both WBC super featherweight champion Miguel “Alacrán” Berchelt (36-1, 32 KOs) and Jason “Canito” Sosa (23-3-4, 16 KOs) looked fit and determined for tonight’s clash on ESPN from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Miguel Berchelt: “We come with excellent preparation, ready to win whatever comes. If Sosa comes to stand and fight, we’re going to have a great fight, but he won’t be able to handle my power. And if he comes to run, I’m going to catch up with him and get it over with. Either way, the title goes back to Mexico!”

Jason Sosa: ”Berchelt is a great champion, but he has the style that lets me show my boxing and my abilities. You’ll see how I’m going to beat him round after round. It’s going to be a great fight.”