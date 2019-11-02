Category Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev Saul “Canelo” Alvarez

Age 36 29

Record 34-3-1 (29 KOs) 52-1-2 (35 KOs)

Strength In his last fight, a TKO win over the previously unbeaten and heavy-handed Anthony Yarde, the Krusher showed that he still has plenty of torque in his arsenal. He is also the most experienced light heavyweight champion in the division right now and possesses a top-notch jab as well. Canelo’s power has always been one of his biggest assets. He delivers thunderous combinations and has done so against some of the best at both 154 and 160 pounds. Alvarez has proven he possesses a granite chin and at just 29 years of age he is in the prime of his career.

Weakness Sergey has been stopped in the past. He will have to tighten up his defense for this bout considering the power of Alvarez. Kovalev also tends to take his foot off of the gas in the later rounds, which is something Canelo would surely capitalize on if it occurs here. Canelo’s willingness to engage with just about anyone is something that may backfire in this fight. Although it has worked out for him in the past, the significant move up in weight may strike a nerve if he decides to stand and trade with the Krusher.

Experience Kovalev’s experience is one of his strongest assets. He has been arguably the top light heavyweight in the world for many years and has faced the best available 175-pound fighters throughout his reign. Canelo has faced nothing but the best available competition throughout his career. He has a ton of experience and has been fighting in the pro ranks since he was 15 years old.

Power His power has been his biggest asset throughout his career. It will be interesting to see what Canelo can withstand when he gets hit by an elite light heavyweight for the very first time. Regardless of what weight class Canelo was competing in, his power always managed to follow him there. He throws with bad intentions and has put the lights out on many top contenders and titleholders.

Speed Kovalev’s speed has been under-appreciated throughout the years. He has a quick jab that he snaps at ease and throws devastating shots behind it. Alvarez has quick hands and is super explosive with his combinations.

Endurance Critics have questioned the endurance of the Krusher in recent years, however, he was able to step on the gas in the later rounds of his bout, with previously unbeaten powerhouse, Anthony Yarde. A fight which ended with an 11th round TKO victory for Sergey. Canelo has been pushed to the brink in recent years by the likes of Gennady Golovkin, Miguel Cotto and Daniel Jacobs. He has proven time and time again that he has enough gas in the tank to go the distance and he will continue to press the action from bell to bell.

Accuracy When Kovalev commits to his jab, it proves to be very difficult to defend and he seems to land it at will. Alvarez is sharp and accurate with his shots. He fights with confidence and knows he can end any fight if he can land the right shot.

Defense Kovalev’s best defense as of late is his jab. If he can capitalize on being the taller, rangier fighter then he may frustrate Canelo and prevent him from finding an offensive rhythm. Canelo has superb head and body movement. In recent years, he has made elite-level fighters question whether they can get going offensively.

Chin Kovalev is a gritty veteran and is as tough as they come. However, he has been stopped before and will want to steer clear of the tough shots from Canelo. Alvarez handled himself well during his two bouts with the heavy-handed Gennady Golovkin. However, the boxing world is curious to see if his chin can hold up after receiving shots from The Krusher.

Style Sergey is an aggressive and crafty veteran who likes to stick the jab and break down his opposition. He still carries plenty of pop in his shots and is always looking to finish the fight. Canelo is a power-puncher with good defense and plenty of experience in championship fights. He likes to press the action and unload his power in an attempt to end the night early.

Crowd Support Kovalev has had big fights in Las Vegas in the past and has been the face of his division for a number of years. Expect a portion of those in attendance to be pro-Kovalev for this matchup. He is one of the biggest names in the sport and has fought some of the biggest fights in his career in Las Vegas. The crowd will be majority pro-Canelo for his light heavyweight debut.

Intangibles In a time where big fights can be hard to make, this fight represents everything positive about the sport. Sergey Kovalev has been arguably the best light heavyweight in the world since 2014 and has never turned down a fight during his impressive run at the top. He has nothing left to prove to the fans or to the sport. However, he understands the magnitude of this fight and the challenge that it presents. A win will cement his spot in history and without a doubt allow him to go down as one of the best light heavyweights of all time. Canelo has been a credit to the sport and has never backed down from a challenge. He has built a resume that may be the most impressive in boxing today. He’s been through the gauntlet at 154 and 160 pounds and has decided to jump directly back into the fray by moving up two weight classes to face the strongest 175-pound fighter in the world. Canelo is always looking to prove his critics wrong and is motivated once again to rewrite history and become the new WBO Light Heavyweight champion on November 2nd.