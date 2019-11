Super middleweight prospect Kevin Newman II (11-1-1, 6 KOs) avenged the only loss of his career with an eight round unanimous decision against Marcos Hernandez (14-3-1, 3 KOs). Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 79-73.

Super lightweight knockout artist Rolando Romero (10-0, 9 KOs) destroyed Juan Carlos Cordones (14-2, 9 KOs) in the first round. Cordones down twice. 2:14.