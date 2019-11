Weights from Canonsburg, PA By Bob Caico

Oleg Dovhun 123 vs. Derrick Wilson 123

Lyubomyr Pinchuk 196 vs. Garrett Wilson 197.6

Michael Manna 212 vs. Ryan Covert 210

Rich Catolina 159 vs. Michael Brock Willis 157.8

Jordan Zlacki 149 vs. Dean Goodlow 149.6

Johnny Spell 131.4 vs. Antonio Lucaine TBD (Late Arriving)

Max Leasock 135 vs. Varon Webb 134.2 Venue: Printscape Arena

Promoter: Integrity Fighter Management (Michael McSorley)

