By Miguel Maravilla at the scale

Canelo Alvarez 174.5 vs. Sergey Kovalev 175

(WBO light heavyweight title)

Kovalev initially weighed 176. He removed a necklace and weighed 175.5. He then stripped naked and weighed 175.25. He had one hour to get down to 175 and he stepped on the scale moments after he failed to make weight to weigh exactly 175. There is a rehydration clause in the contract. Neither can weigh over 185 at another weigh-in tomorrow morning.

Ryan Garcia 135 vs. Romero Duno 135

Seniesa Estrada 110.5 vs. Marlen Esparza 111

(WBA interim flyweight title)

Blair Cobbs 147 vs. Carlos Ortiz 146

Evan Holyfield 154 vs Nick Winstead 156 *2 lbs over the limit.

Bakhram Murtazaliev 154 vs Jorge Fortea 153.5

Tristan Kalkreuth 188 vs Twon Smith 188.5

Meiirim Nursultanov 160 vs Cristian Olivas 160

Bekertim Melikuziev 175 vs Clay Collard 171

Venue: MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN