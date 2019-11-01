By Miguel Maravilla at the scale
Canelo Alvarez 174.5 vs. Sergey Kovalev 175
(WBO light heavyweight title)
Kovalev initially weighed 176. He removed a necklace and weighed 175.5. He then stripped naked and weighed 175.25. He had one hour to get down to 175 and he stepped on the scale moments after he failed to make weight to weigh exactly 175. There is a rehydration clause in the contract. Neither can weigh over 185 at another weigh-in tomorrow morning.
Ryan Garcia 135 vs. Romero Duno 135
Seniesa Estrada 110.5 vs. Marlen Esparza 111
(WBA interim flyweight title)
Blair Cobbs 147 vs. Carlos Ortiz 146
Evan Holyfield 154 vs Nick Winstead 156 *2 lbs over the limit.
Bakhram Murtazaliev 154 vs Jorge Fortea 153.5
Tristan Kalkreuth 188 vs Twon Smith 188.5
Meiirim Nursultanov 160 vs Cristian Olivas 160
Bekertim Melikuziev 175 vs Clay Collard 171
Venue: MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN
Canelo looks pretty jacked. Wicked surprised about Kovalev here. Not making weight for this? WOW!
More corruption from Golden boy promotions. I watches the weigh-ins live on YouTube I can already tell you the shenanigans were in full swing. Besides, what the hell is with 4 p.m. weigh-ins? Kovalev went from 176 lb to 175.5 within seconds before he removed any clothing? Sergei has never had a problem making weight in his entire career. This whole weigh in was a sham. Now Kovalev will have to make weight at about 5 p.m. and will be even more drained, and then will not have sufficient time to rehydrate. This is why real fans dislike Canelo because there’s always controversy in his fights. Rigged judges, rigged referees and rigged weights. America is the most corrupt country on Earth for fighters coming from overseas and that is a fact, when it comes to their black and brown fighters.
ha ha. If a guy comes in 1 lbs over, no big deal. The fighter wanted to be very close to spot on the weight. So if he was 174.75, or 175.25, he was just trying to play it extra close to being spot on the weight, without being any lower than necessary. Kovalev dropped .25 lbs and came in spot on at 175 within the 1 hour, so no worries. It is good Canelo didn’t try to play him down to 173 or 172 in the contract, so Kovalev played it smart. I doubt making 185 the next day won’t be that big of a deal for Kovalev. And Canelo may go after his body, or play counter puncher. To me, Canelo has to push forward behind a good solid jab and look for whatever offense he has planned.
What did I say about shenanigans at the weigh-in? It was all mind games from team Canelo. Kovalev came back moments later and made weight? That’s b*******. The corrupt and paid for Nevada commission already showing that kovalev has no chance to win this fight. I’m not spending any more money in this sport until it stops treating white fighters like third-class citizens.
I also love how they just mentioned the rehydration clause, that we all knew was going to be implemented, at the weigh-in the day before the fight. To hell with Oscar and Gaynelo Alvaroids. Most corrupt people in the history of the sport.
Everybody calm down with the nonsense of scale rigging I believe Kovalev did this intentionally after they said the bring up the towel Sergy walked over to a chair and pulled something out of his boxers and set it down I believe it was Sergy playing mind games.
Oscar is such a crooked evil moron. If a fighter is going to move up in weight, there shouldn’t be a limit on how much weight a fighter can gain before the fight. Total BS which shows Canelo is a coward and a sissy for draining Kovalev for this fight.