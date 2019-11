Berchelt, Sosa make weight

Miguel Berchelt 129.8 vs. Jason Sosa 128.2

(WBC super featherweight title) Javier Molina 141 vs. Hiroki Okada 140.8

Alex Saucedo 139.6 vs. Rod Salka 140.4

Gor Yeritsyan 147.8 vs. Shoki Sakai 146

Daniel Lewis 155.6 vs. Alexis Gaytan 159

Raymond Muratalla 135 vs. Arnulfo Becerra 133.8

Ruben Rodriguez 141.8 vs. Abram Martinez 142

Elvis Rodriguez 140.4 vs. Luis Norambuena 137.4 Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

