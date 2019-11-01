By Hesiquio Balderas

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez trainer Eddy Reynoso says Canelo may go up even higher in weight. “We are looking to make history winning this world title in a fourth weight division,” said Reynoso. “But after this fight we are going back to the 160 pound weight class or 168, there are a lot of interesting matchups in those divisions. Or maybe going up north to cruiserweight!”



During the week Canelo mentioned that if everything goes well with Kovalev he might go up to cruiserweight and try to emulate Tommy Hearns and winning a piece of the cruiserweight title.

“We will see what happens after Saturday night and if we see a possibility and a chance to go up even further in weight we might as well do that,” Reynoso continued. “For now we will focus on the light heavyweight champion and that’s Kovalev, then we’ll see what’s best for us. We want to keep facing the best and to focus on making history.

“Since he was a kid, Saúl was sparring much bigger guys. He’s used to that. It’s nothing new. Saul has a lot of talent. He’s fast, he’s strong and has fought big strong fighters from the beginning.”