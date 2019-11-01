By Hesiquio Balderas
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez trainer Eddy Reynoso says Canelo may go up even higher in weight. “We are looking to make history winning this world title in a fourth weight division,” said Reynoso. “But after this fight we are going back to the 160 pound weight class or 168, there are a lot of interesting matchups in those divisions. Or maybe going up north to cruiserweight!”
During the week Canelo mentioned that if everything goes well with Kovalev he might go up to cruiserweight and try to emulate Tommy Hearns and winning a piece of the cruiserweight title.
“We will see what happens after Saturday night and if we see a possibility and a chance to go up even further in weight we might as well do that,” Reynoso continued. “For now we will focus on the light heavyweight champion and that’s Kovalev, then we’ll see what’s best for us. We want to keep facing the best and to focus on making history.
“Since he was a kid, Saúl was sparring much bigger guys. He’s used to that. It’s nothing new. Saul has a lot of talent. He’s fast, he’s strong and has fought big strong fighters from the beginning.”
Why not Heavyweight?
After Kovalev why not get the other titles from Beterbiev?
That’s very possible as long as Ruiz keeps winning Canelo vs Ruiz. Ruiz is not a big heavyweight, Kovalev has a bigger frame than Ruiz. It would be something similar to what Roy Jones did vs John Ruiz, but the big difference is Canelo can become undisputed lol
Cruiserweight! Haha if people think Canelo stopped juicing their mistaken, there’s a way around everything just look at the NFL, Those guys figured it out a long time ago lol
that’s all great… if you were to fight someone in their prime in those weight classes. beating ricky fielding to get a belt, and now kovalev is not making history. who is fielding? and we all know kovalev is a shell of himself. just look at his last fight. that guy almost beat him and that same guy doesnt spar in his training camps bc his trainer believes ppl get hurt when sparring. thats a joke but explains why the guy ran out of gas and has no experience past a couple rounds. stay in a class and clean the division. since moving to middleweight you didnt beat GGG or fought the other guys… come on.
Canelo may not even get past Kovalev. At 168, Callum Smith/John Ryder winner and Caleb Plant being taken care of by Canelo, I may believe he is legit at being top guy at 168. Esquiva Falcao fighting Canelo at 160 or 168 would be a good matchup as well.
Canelo is attempting to walk in between the raindrops. He won’t fight at 175 any more, because there are a number of fighters at that weight, namely Bivol and definitely Beterbiev, that will smash him. Since Usyk cleaned out the cruiserweight division, there are mostly average fighters left there. This is what Canelo has been doing for years now and it’s the reason he is fighting Kovalev tomorrow too.