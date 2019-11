FS1 Weights from Oxon Hill, Maryland

Brian Castano 153.6 vs. Wale Omotoso 152

Javier Fortuna 133.2 vs. Jesus Andres Cuellar 133

David Morrell 170.4 vs. Quinton Rankin 171.6

Ryan Karl 143.4 vs. Bergman Aguilar 143.4

Ranfis Javier Encarnacion 125.6 vs. Emmanuel Dominguez 126.4

Gary Antuanne Russell 137.2 vs. Juan Huertas 138.8

Gary Antonio Russell 117 vs. Samuel Gutierrez 116.8

Anthony Velazquez 146.6 vs. Michael Crain 145.2

Shyngyskhan Tazhibay 141.2 vs. Nicolas Atilio Velazquez 144.2 Venue: MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FS1, FS2 Canelo to cruiserweight? Weights from Koblenz, Germany

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.