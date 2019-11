Weights from Koblenz, Germany

Leon Bunn 174.2 vs. Enrico Kölling 174.8

(IBF International light heavyweight title) Slawa Spomer 161.4 vs. Pavel Semjonov 160.9

Sophie Alisch 125.9 vs. Irma Adler 123.9

Albon Pervizaj 236.3 vs. Dusan Veletic 223.8

Yasin Altunkaya 172.4 vs. Yosko Stoychev 173.3

Enis Agushi 166.4 vs. Giorgi Jintcharadze 166.9

Verena Kaiser 135.6 vs. Myriam Dellal 136.0

Hizni Altunkaya 212.1 vs. Cemal Gulsen ??

Eduard Janzen 151.5 vs. Stas Kindsvater 155.2 Venue: CGM Arena, Koblenz, Germany

Promoter: Team Sauerland

TV: Sport1 (Germany) Weights from Manchester, England

