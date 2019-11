Weights from Manchester, England

Anthony Crolla 136.75 vs. Frank Urquiaga 134.25

Katie Taylor 139.5 vs. Christina Linardatou 138.5

(WBO super lightweight title)

Felix Cash 159.25 vs. Jack Cullen 159.5

Terri Harper 129.75 vs. Viviane Obenauf 129

Martin Bakole 263 vs. Rodney Hernandez 262

Qais Ashfaq 121.75 vs. Joe Ham 121.75 Venue: Manchester Arena, Manchester, England

Promoter: Matchroom

Venue: Manchester Arena, Manchester, England

