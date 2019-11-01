Regarding the persistent rumor that the age of heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz is closer to 50 than 40, what evidence is there?
1. We know Ortiz’ birthdate is officially listed as March 29, 1979.
2. We know he has three young children.
3. We know he was fighting on the Cuban national team from 2002-2008 (at age 33-39???).
The available evidence would seem to point to Ortiz being 40. However, if Ortiz is indeed 50, he would break George Foreman’s record as the oldest fighter ever to win a world boxing championship by FIVE years if he defeats WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in three weeks.
This is pretty interesting. That’d be pretty cool. Because if he is almost 50 he’s a marvel!
Older fighter and still has more balls than Fury to get back in the ring with Wilder. Ortiz a true skilled warrior. Props to Wilder for taking a dangerous fight nobody else wanted.
If Ortiz is 50, I hope he gets credit for breaking the record.