November 1, 2019
Boxing News

What is the true age of Luis Ortiz?

Luis Ortiz Media Workout October 31 2019 11 23 2019 Workout Ryan Hafey Premier Boxing Champions (5)
Photo: Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Regarding the persistent rumor that the age of heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz is closer to 50 than 40, what evidence is there?

1. We know Ortiz’ birthdate is officially listed as March 29, 1979.

2. We know he has three young children.

3. We know he was fighting on the Cuban national team from 2002-2008 (at age 33-39???).

The available evidence would seem to point to Ortiz being 40. However, if Ortiz is indeed 50, he would break George Foreman’s record as the oldest fighter ever to win a world boxing championship by FIVE years if he defeats WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in three weeks.

JC Chavez: Canelo has the tools to beat Kovalev

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.

  • Older fighter and still has more balls than Fury to get back in the ring with Wilder. Ortiz a true skilled warrior. Props to Wilder for taking a dangerous fight nobody else wanted.

    Reply
    • >