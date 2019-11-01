

Regarding the persistent rumor that the age of heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz is closer to 50 than 40, what evidence is there?

1. We know Ortiz’ birthdate is officially listed as March 29, 1979.

2. We know he has three young children.

3. We know he was fighting on the Cuban national team from 2002-2008 (at age 33-39???).

The available evidence would seem to point to Ortiz being 40. However, if Ortiz is indeed 50, he would break George Foreman’s record as the oldest fighter ever to win a world boxing championship by FIVE years if he defeats WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in three weeks.