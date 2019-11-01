By Hesiquio Balderas

The legendary Julio César Chavez is part of the telecast of ESPN Deportes to cover the Canelo-Kovalev fight. Canelo is trying to become a world titleholder in his fourth weight division.

“I have a great deal of respect for Canelo, he is a great fighter with great fighting skills. He is always trying to get better, to work harder, and to challenge himself,” said Chavez. “It will be a difficult fight for Canelo. Kovalev’s jab and his punching power are a great asset in his arsenal, but Canelo has the head movement, the technique, the mental strength, and Canelo goes very good to the body and remember if you kill the body the head will fall.”