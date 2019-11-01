By Hesiquio Balderas
The legendary Julio César Chavez is part of the telecast of ESPN Deportes to cover the Canelo-Kovalev fight. Canelo is trying to become a world titleholder in his fourth weight division.
“I have a great deal of respect for Canelo, he is a great fighter with great fighting skills. He is always trying to get better, to work harder, and to challenge himself,” said Chavez. “It will be a difficult fight for Canelo. Kovalev’s jab and his punching power are a great asset in his arsenal, but Canelo has the head movement, the technique, the mental strength, and Canelo goes very good to the body and remember if you kill the body the head will fall.”
Of course Chavez would favor and have confidence in choosing Alvarez to win over Kovalev since they are from the same neck of the woods…..
I remember when Chavez Jr and Canelo were gonna fight and they both promised an all out slugfest. A Mexican war that we won’t ever forget. Of course it was more a love fest with hugging and holding. It was more of a glorified sparring match at best. THAT was when I realized Canelo and Chavez Jr became sell outs to the public.