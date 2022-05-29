Undercard Results from Brooklyn Super featherweight Eduardo Ramirez (27-2-3, 12 KOs) won a hard-fought ten round majority decision over Luis Melendez (17-2, 13 KOs). Scores were 95-95, 96-94, 98-92. Charr destroys Milacic Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

