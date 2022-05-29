By Ron Jackson

South Africa’s Nhlanhla Tyira produced an outstanding performance in winning on a ten round unanimous point’s decision against the more experienced Filipino, Esneth Domingo, at the International Convention Centre in East London on Saturday night.

The 22-year Tyira (48.50kg) who fights from the southpaw stance made a slow start and let Domingo (48.75kg) take an early lead.

It was a better second round for Tyira as he scored with combinations to the head and body and possibly the third round was even.

The slick and fast-moving South Africa showing outstanding moves and boxing ability beyond his 7-fight career, began to out manoeuvre his more experienced 17 fight opponent.

This was the same pattern throughout the fight with the Filipino possibly only shading three rounds

Tyirha was in superb condition and showing skills and moves beyond his limited experience and was a popular winner at the end.

Judges Simphiwe and Sithembile Thom scored it 97-93 and judge Lulama Mtya had it 96-94.

Referee Allan Matakane did a fine job controlling the fight and having to warn Domingo for low punches early in the fight.

Tyira improved his record 7-1, 2 KOs, and Domingo’s record dropped 16-2, 7 KOs.

ASANDA GINQI RETAINS SA FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE

In a hard-fought encounter, Asanda Ginqi (57.51kg) retained the South African featherweight title for the second time when he scored a wide unanimous 12 round points decision against southpaw Zolisa Batyi. (56.75kg), who is listed at No. 2 in the most recent Boxing SA ratings.

The scores were 120-108, 118-109 and 117-110.

Despite the wide margins in the scoring the challenger never gave up as pushed forward throughout the fight.

In the second round, Ginqi scored a knockdown against the ropes with a short left the body.

Batyi winced in pain but managed to beat the count and come straight back at the champion.

However, this was not enough against slick moving Ginqi who even resorted to showboating at times as he was in control throughout the fight, to win on wide margins at the end.

Ginqi, 28, improved his record to 9-0, 5 KOs, and the 27-year-old Batyi saw his record drop to 5-2, 4 KOs.

SANGE NGOZA WINS THE VACANT EASTERN CAPE TITLE

In a clash for the vacant Eastern Cape featherweight title, Sange Ngoza won on points over ten rounds against Mhlamganisi Sogcwayi in a hard-fought encounter.

The scores were 98-93 and 99-91 twice.

The rangy and taller Ngoza improved his record to 6-1, 0 KOs, and Sogcwayi’s record dropped to 5-1, 0 KOs.

In a junior bantamweight contest Phumelele Cafu won on a fifth-round knockout against Tinashe Majoni. The time was 2:58.

Luthando Mbumbulwana won on points over six rounds against Sonwabie Marenene in a junior featherweight bout.