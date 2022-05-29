Former WBA heavyweight world champion “Diamond Boy” Mahmoud Charr (33-4, 19 KOs) blew away Nikola Milacic (21-3, 14 KOs) in round three on Saturday night outdoors at Die Bucht in Hamburg, Germany. Easy work for Charr who dropped Milacic multiple times. Charr lost his WBA title when he was unable to defend the belt against Trevor Bryan.

WBO #13 heavyweight Ali Eren Demirezen (16-1, 12 KOs), coming off his TKO over Gerald Washington on a January 1 PPV, topped 42-year-old former world title challenger Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson (35-19-1, 19 KOs) via eight round unanimous decision.

Heavyweight Christian Hammer (27-9, 17 KOs) knocked out journeyman Drazan Janjanin (22-35, 19 KOs) in the first round.

Heavyweight Michael Wallisch (23-5, 16 KOs) stopped Toni Thes (19-12-1, 13 KOs) in round two.