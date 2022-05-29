Photos: Emily Harney
WBA middleweight champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) dominated and stopped Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (31-5, 21 KOs) on Saturday night at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn New York. Lara, 39, dropped O’Sullivan in round four, then repeatedly rocked O’Sullivan in ensuing rounds until the bout was stopped at :23 of round eight.
“This new style that I’m demonstrating is for all the boxers to show them how I can fight now, just being able to change up,” said Lara. “He was a tough boxer, too. I’m a smart boxer, a slick boxer, that’s what I did tonight. I waited until he attacked and then I did what I had to do to win the fight.
“I saw the opening, he was leaving himself open and that’s when the left came in and knocked him down. I saw in the eighth round he didn’t have any more power and that’s when I stepped up and showed my power.”
how un-shocking. lol. lousy matchup
Lara did well.
PBC & Mayweather are known for pathetic undercards on PPV fights. At least back in the day Don King would put on decent, stacked cards for big fights.
1994 is a long time ago.
I refuse to watch this boring a$$ Cuban fight. Too boring.
Lara underrated and over avoided. It’s the twilight of his career, now let’s get one more big payday and another title.
Sullivan has milked that Douglas win for 5 years- oh, and the mustache. Too much spectacle, not enough substance these day
How about Lara vs. Eubank, Jr. or Adames. Otherwise, Lara may have to wait on the side until something else develops.
I still remember when Erislandy Lara beated Canelo and got badly robbed.
He’s just winding down his career. Fighting once a year against… just guys. Out of his last four fights, O’Sullivan, on paper, is the best guy Lara has fought and it isn’t even really close.
Ehhhh. This was just a feeler/rust breaker for Lara. Spike was never going to do anything unless Lara left his arms and legs at home.
I’ve always been a Lara fan and yes, he was shafted on 2 decisions in the past but, he’s long in the tooth. 2 easy fights with max profit and get out.
Best Lara has ever looked.
What a shame this fight happened..
ive got to disagree with rwb about bad pairing up..Osullivan is an extremely competent boxer, when was the last time lara fought anyway..besides how old is Lara now? whos the brain child that tagged him the name The American dream anyway..Does this guy know that Cuba just may be the hottest spot and new Mecca por la Habana.