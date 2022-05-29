Photos: Emily Harney

WBA middleweight champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) dominated and stopped Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (31-5, 21 KOs) on Saturday night at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn New York. Lara, 39, dropped O’Sullivan in round four, then repeatedly rocked O’Sullivan in ensuing rounds until the bout was stopped at :23 of round eight.

“This new style that I’m demonstrating is for all the boxers to show them how I can fight now, just being able to change up,” said Lara. “He was a tough boxer, too. I’m a smart boxer, a slick boxer, that’s what I did tonight. I waited until he attacked and then I did what I had to do to win the fight.

“I saw the opening, he was leaving himself open and that’s when the left came in and knocked him down. I saw in the eighth round he didn’t have any more power and that’s when I stepped up and showed my power.”

