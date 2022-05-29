Super lightweight contender Anthony Peterson (39-1-1, 25 KOs) scored a sixth round KO over Saul Corral (30-19, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. Time was 1:06.

A super lightweight bout between Greg “Sharp Shooter” Outlaw, Jr. (10-1, 5 KOs) and Wilfrido Buelvas (22-15, 16 KOs) was ruled a no contest due to an accidental headbutt during round one.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Domnique Crowder (13-0, 8 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Yeison Vargas (20-10, 15 KOs). Scores were 80-72 3x.

Other Results:

Jay Stancil III UD4 Andre Donovan (super bantamweight)

Max Garland TKO1 Mike Fowler (welterweight)

Chris Arnold TKO1 Lamarco Ellis (heavyweight)

Joe Veazey UD4 Corey Champion (welterweight)

La’Vay Lawrence TKO3 Hugh Hinds (featherweight)

Donnell Poe SD4 Weusi Johnson (super featherweight)

Nadim Salloum UD6 Elie Augustama (super middleweight)

David Stevens TKO1 Colby Courter (super middleweight)