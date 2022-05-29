Photos: Emily Harney

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) scored a sixth round one-hitter quitter over Rolando “Rolly” Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) before 18,570 on Saturday night at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn New York. No first round KO for Rolly, but he handed a good right before the bell. It was a tactical fight with Rolly holding his own until round six when Davis connected with a big left hand and dropped Romero. Rolly beat the count, but was unsteady and referee David Fields waved it off. Time was 2:39.

“He was strong for sure but there were a couple shots that I was getting warmed up with and he caught me and I was like, ‘I can’t sit with him just yet,’” said Davis afterward. “I know when to take it to my opponents and when to chill out…the crazy thing is that I didn’t even throw it that hard. He just ran into it. He just ran into it. Something like when Manny Pacquiao got caught. I didn’t even throw it that hard and he’s the one who ran into it, when he was talking that it was going to be me.”

Romero stated that he wants a rematch. “I want the fight again,” said Romero. “I exposed him and won every single round. I jumped into something and ate a stupid shot.”

