WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) scored a sixth round one-hitter quitter over Rolando “Rolly” Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) before 18,570 on Saturday night at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn New York. No first round KO for Rolly, but he handed a good right before the bell. It was a tactical fight with Rolly holding his own until round six when Davis connected with a big left hand and dropped Romero. Rolly beat the count, but was unsteady and referee David Fields waved it off. Time was 2:39.
“He was strong for sure but there were a couple shots that I was getting warmed up with and he caught me and I was like, ‘I can’t sit with him just yet,’” said Davis afterward. “I know when to take it to my opponents and when to chill out…the crazy thing is that I didn’t even throw it that hard. He just ran into it. He just ran into it. Something like when Manny Pacquiao got caught. I didn’t even throw it that hard and he’s the one who ran into it, when he was talking that it was going to be me.”
Romero stated that he wants a rematch. “I want the fight again,” said Romero. “I exposed him and won every single round. I jumped into something and ate a stupid shot.”
That’s going to hurt in the morning. LMAO
I recall Romero saying he was going to KO Tank in the first round earlier this week. Hmm…Well, guess some fighters have a rude awakening when the confidence train stops.
Romero winning 5-0
Beautiful knockout by Tank! Congrats to both fighters.
Naw, Romero was too disrespectful he deserve that knockout.
After all of that shit Romero talked, he ends up running into a punch. I’ll admit, Romero was fucking game! That legitimately surprised me. I actually had him up 3-2 before the stoppage.
4 rounds longer than I figured it would last
I had Romero leading going into the 6th. Rolly definitely stunned Tank a couple times, but Tank showed he is a complete fighter.
BS early stoppage, Rolly should have been given a chance to fight on. Rigged
You are an IDIOT if you think the fight was rigged. If it was rigged it would end on points for the wrong fighter, dumbass.
Not rigged but the ref was definitely 100% on Tank’s side. BS complaints from Davis immediately led to scolding of Rolly. Not saying Rolly was gonna win but that is a big disadvantage. Great shot by Tank, he should definitely fight the winner of Haney-Kambosos and Rolly definitely has a future. Very fast hands, good power, very game, just needs seasoning. Good stoppage. Rolly lives to fight another day after getting to his feet. Psychologically that’s a big deal.
I thought so at first too but after looking at the replay he was out on his feet it was a good stoppage you see he didn’t protest it..
Romero’s still hanging off his Dad, rubbing at his face. If you don’t want a fight stopped, don’t get dropped and get up like a drunken 14 year old.
He was walking like a drunken sailor…. If the ref would have let him continue he would’ve gotten seriously hurt. Good stopppage.
Wasn’t rigged and he prob would have gotten knocked out cold if he was let to continue-However I agree Romero should have been given the opportunity to go out on his shield.
Not on his shield but rather in a zippered plastic bag if the referee has allowed him to continue, with 20″ left Gervonta could have landed at least 4 more deadly shots
Rigged because you wish Tank lost.. Lol.. Rolly was dazed and lost.. he ate a flush shot from a bona-fide puncher… the remaining 20-30 seconds that never occurs would’ve been Tank completely cleaning Rolly’s clock.. are there suddenly that many Rolly fans or just that many Tank haters? Rigged indeed…
He was in boogie Wonderland he needed help getting out of the ring and walking back to the dressing room that was a great stoppage
I agree. I’m guessing that back in the dressing room Romero asked, what happened? I wanted another knockdown at first but after seeing the replay, the lack of protest and the walk back, the ref made a very good call.
Decent fight…Romero following …one of the best punchers in the game..with a pawing jab…instead of a snapping jab…Romero needed a few fights before fighting Tank…noticed that Romero got caught with a punch in the nose early..bothered Romero throughout the fight…credit to Tank for being disciplined and not emotional…Tank just on another level… disciplined except for a few distractions out the ring…otherwise. Tank on another level..just adding to his experience…Good win….Romero needs to understand that this is about skills…prize fighting not pride fighting…
He talked too much.
Fucking boxing sucks the referee won the fight for tank stopping the fight, what a joke, Romero got up so what his legs were shaky, he was up it’s a championship fight on ppv given him a chance to survive if he gets knocked out so be it but don’t stop the fucking fight, ref probably had money on tank, what a build up for this ref piece of shit.
can definitely tell u r a rolly fan ,but if the ref let it continue and he get seriously hurt u probably would be one those ppl sayiny the ref should have stop the fight, rolly just his as whup
Wrong ass wipe, I waited for this fight all month and then paid close to 80 dollars for this shit show and then the ref stops it in 5 seconds because Rolly was wobbly, the ref was against Rolly from the get go, if the ref would had been Steve smoger he would not had stopped the fight and if Rolly would of went down again so what it’s boxing not the ice capades, I don’t give a shit who won but it was a bullshit, stop trying to make boxing safe, it’s fighting.
It’s funny to hear a sh!t stain call someone an ass wipe.
Go read a book.
Romero was done…Tank knows how to finish. one of the best KO percentage in the game outside of Wilder ..not a good stoppage…a “great” stoppage … Sometimes one fight can ruin a fighter.,,Romero is entertaining…came in shape .Romero tried.. Stopped timely giving Romero opportunities to comeback…He is young…Romero will learn from this…
Rolly will never be the same
Will be interesting to see if Rolly can ever bounce back. Hope he can. I suspect we will see him KOd again maybe even multiple times now, unfortunately.
You need to understand, that when you have a concussion. the ref did the right thing rolly had a concussion, there was no point in letting him continue.
Come on man, the referee dod a good job to save Romero from unnecessary punishment.
Romero is a brave young fighter for sure but in boxing taking a bad beating can ruin careers!!!
Tank Davis continues with another impressive performance and another devastating K.o
His ass shouldn’t have got knocked down like that. Stop complaining. Rolly lost. Plain and simple. If the ref would’ve let the fight continue he would’ve gotten seriously hurt. He was done.
Apparently you don’t know how boxing goes in NY? If you get badly stunned the ref are instructed to stop the fight, they’ll inform the fighters this at the fighters meeting or dressing rooms before the bout. They’ve always done this in the state to protect fighters.
Because if Romero got up he would have won the fight?
The only POS here is you. Man…read your own words. They say all we need to know.
Well, although I picked Davis to win by TKO, I sure was getting my hopes high with my little bet on Romero. You can see Davis setting up for a counter shot and BOOM…he finally timed Romero’s bad hand positioning and untucked chin. Romero was also too arrogant and believed he really could handle Davis’ power in a defensively careless manner.
Some folks (like Romero) had to learn the hard way. I hope he recovers and makes humble adjustments for future fights.
Got to give credit to rolly for lasting more than 2 rounds. He had more balls than queenry garcia and aquafino lopez for taking the tank fight. The results were as expected, brutal k.o. He wasn’t really ready for major leaguers yet but, nice try! Oh well, lets see were rolly goes from here!
Bernstein says it was the 1st long right by Romero when he was countered. So incorrect. I was amazed at how unprofessional Romero’s punches were. Full marks to Davis for exposing him.
Decent scrap. The fight was much cleaner then I expected, that’s for sure. Rolly’s size kept things interesting , but , props to Tank and his team. Excellent fight plan. Undercard sucked, as expected. Thanks Alfred B Haymon. For Nothing..
Rolly got what he deserved. He was talking all that shit and got his ass knocked the fuck out. There are different levels to this game and Tank ain’t nothing to be played with.
Good fight, Roly was game and has a big punch Tank respected, as far as the stoppage? It helps Roly learn from his mistakes, Tank is a big player in boxing and very talented
Am I missing something???? You Tank boys are acting like he just knocked out Duran!!!! Rolly was a 12-1 underdog!!!! Repeat that, fan boys. 12- 1 underdog. Let me know when he FINALLY accepts a fight with Loma or Lopez, instead of hiding. Slow down. He might end up being good, but knocking out LSC and a bunch of other featherweights doesn’t make him a PFP guy.
now we know davis weaknesses
What a joke. A PPV between two shit talkers who in Davis case appears world class but Romero totally unproven. Anyone who bought this is obviously some millennial who started watching boxing less than 5 years ago. This would have been a PPV opener at best 20 years ago or an opener for boxing after dark. 75 bucks. Please. Save your money folks
This fight was a helluva lot more entertaining than Floyd vs. Pacquiao or duds like Errol Spence vs. Mikey Garcia!
Well said KP!!!!
Romero’s ears will stop ringing sometime in September. I thoroughly enjoyed this KO, primarily because of Romero’s talk pre-fight. Masterful performance by Tank. Romero, please now disappear.
Awesomely smart Tank who waited for the right second to unleash.
Game but overpowered Rolly could not take the defeat. Let’s hope he’ll not fall into depression nor crazy thoughts. Instead, be positive and enjoy with family the good $$$$$ he made tonight.
Proceeding forward, we wish to see Tank against the Pitbull, Kingry, Loma, or the winner of Kambosos-Haney next week. With Pit, would be a rerun of the first one. Ryan is the weakest link and the less skilled (my humble opinion), and the winner of Kambosos-Haney unfortunately not be priority for Mayweather Promotions at all.
Personally, I’d prefer Loma as I’d love to see Loma champ again before he starts getting too old, losing his thunderous speed.
Likely, it might be Tank vs Pitbull 2.
Fantastic win for Tank, delivering a shining, thrilling KO to his many fans, a stoppage that resembles the KO that mentor Floyd delivered to Hatton, and the KO that Dinamita Marquez prescribed to the ever-dangerous rushing-in Pacquiao. Those were remarkable KO’s that unfolded in a blink of an eye, and Tank’s brilliance tonight does not fall too short behind.
I loved Tank Davis’ exciting performance, hoping to see more of his before year’s end.
Enjoy your rib eyes and your cervezas, mis buenos amigos, wishing you a great evening, and let’s wait for Kambosos vs Haney coming really soon.
I thought the fight would be over by 4, until the weigh-in. Then I thought TKO Davis 10 by taking Romero into the deep end of the pool. Guess not.
As usual, I watched with the volume off. Romero did better than I thought he would, but he got anxious and greedy. Apparently his corner did as well because no one told him to stick to the basics(don’t chase the puncher, don’t lean in etc ..)
Davis knew what he was doing. His corner was calm as usual.
Stoppage was good. The kid is still green and should have a good career ahead of him. In terms of a rematch, he can argue for one. I had him ahead, but if it doesn’t happen within the next 2 fights, it won’t happen at all. I don’t see Romero making weight for more than one year. Once he matures a bit, it will be impossible.
Good job TANK, keep the good work up, we love you!!!!! I’m a big fan of you
What a surprise.. Everyone with a bit of knowledge of the sport of boxing new that..
Sorry but Teddy knew it, I knew it not because I’m better than everyone but because of the lack of skills on the Romero side..
Ok, I gotta toot my own horn here! I’m batting 1,000. All my predictions on major fights come out to be true! And they are all pre-predicted! (I know that’s an oxymoron) I’m not just saying this after the fact! I predicted Davis within 7, and this is proven on posts before the fight, as are all my pedictions! I’ve been called a “casual” by folks on this sight, but as someone who has been in the ring, followed boxing, and continues to train in the sport, I am no “casual”. I am almost 52 and will still kick your ass, in and out of the ring!
So, how much did everyone pay to watch this foregone conclusion?