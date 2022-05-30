By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney explained why he is confident of defeating IBF,WBA, WBO and WBC Franchise lightweight champion George “The Ferocious” Kambosos on Sunday (Saturday night in the USA) at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, televised on ESPN and Sky with expected 40,000 fans in attendance.

“This opportunity means everything to me, this is the Super Bowl of the lightweight division, the biggest fight in the lightweight division, this means everything and I’ll take full advantage of it,” Haney told Sky Sports. “There are many ways, there are many holes and different ways we can beat him, but the one game-plan we have we really feel like it will work. But you never know until you get in the ring. We’re ready for anything, anything he brings to the table we’ll be ready for and I can’t wait.

“Obviously if you watch him enough, you can see the habits and the things they do. Of course, he has holes, of course he has bad habits. I’ll look to show him. I’m not going to sit here and let him know exactly the holes I see, what would be the point in that? I’ll save it for fight night and then after fight night you can ask me how I executed the holes.”