By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney explained why he is confident of defeating IBF,WBA, WBO and WBC Franchise lightweight champion George “The Ferocious” Kambosos on Sunday (Saturday night in the USA) at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, televised on ESPN and Sky with expected 40,000 fans in attendance.
“This opportunity means everything to me, this is the Super Bowl of the lightweight division, the biggest fight in the lightweight division, this means everything and I’ll take full advantage of it,” Haney told Sky Sports. “There are many ways, there are many holes and different ways we can beat him, but the one game-plan we have we really feel like it will work. But you never know until you get in the ring. We’re ready for anything, anything he brings to the table we’ll be ready for and I can’t wait.
“Obviously if you watch him enough, you can see the habits and the things they do. Of course, he has holes, of course he has bad habits. I’ll look to show him. I’m not going to sit here and let him know exactly the holes I see, what would be the point in that? I’ll save it for fight night and then after fight night you can ask me how I executed the holes.”
Read he stunk the place out against Linares by losing the championship rounds and holding his way to the finish. Looked like Jo Jo stunned him a few times. Haney had a solid amateur career. Kingry probably in his future. If Haney can avoid Kambosos’s looping rights, that would be a plus. Kambosos will need a straight right as well. Someone needs to show a solid jab in this fight. But can’t get greedy with too many jabs. New cornerman and fighting so far out a negative for Haney.
Tom, great points. Haney has a decent one-two in his arsenal. What I don’t like is Haney tends to be very predictable when he sets up that right cross by pausing for a second or two before he launches it. Any decent fighter can see this in his offense. However, Haney can laterally move well and has a nice right counter. Enough to beat Kambosos? Yes, as long as he dictates the outside and stays away from Kambosos coming straight in. Let’s not forget that Kambosos was working overtime to beat the gritty Lopez and was even dropped in the process. Kambosos did not win the Lopez on a landslide. Kambosos does have flaws and can be predictable in his offense. Kambosos is a determined fighter with a good chin and fights better when he is pressured. Kambosos seems to wake up more as the fight progresses.
You are exactly right. Devin held on for dear life for the remainder of the fight after getting rocked by Linares and the ref did nothing about it. Devin won’t be able to count on the ref allowing excessive holding in Australia.
He has holes in his game, but he also has grit, determination, and balls. That makes for an exciting fighter. Easy to root for George, hope these qualities can overcome Haney’s superior boxing skills.
I’m hoping for a Kambosos win. Haney has never excited me. What surprises me is that the Australian government, with all their insane Covid lockdowns & ridiculous
Vax mandates, is actually allowing 40,000 people to congregate!
This fight is a bigger fight on paper. Haney is a stinker/boring fighter and Kambosos will expose him quite easily come Saturday night.
I don’t know much about these guys, I’ve heard about them for awhile, maybe I have heard of Kambosos longer. Kambosos looks like a more assertive fighter. Honey looks like someone who tries to keep a pace someone else sets, he gets his punch ideas by what the opponent throws first. Saw his highlights from fights with Gambia and Linares. Linares doesn’t throw everyday punches. Besides against a few Mexican fighters, nobody blows out Linares. And Linares took over against Haney from 5 seconds left in round 10 to the end of the fight. If Kambosos wins 5 of 5 of the first 10 rounds vs Haney, can’t see Haney leaving Australia with belts.
Haney hasn’t see the Kambosos that he will face, that is a different man now. The motivation of being a champion and fighting on his own land will make Kambosos a better, more determined fighter than the one that defeated Teofimo Lopez, with all this, if Haney is able to win, he should be considered the nan at 135
I’d like to see Kambosos win followed by showdown with Tank Davis. Haney will need an emphatic win and TAKE the title to get the W in Australia. His KO % reduces his chances.
Haney is going to piece this palooka up. Beginning to end.
Read comments….each on point…Haney is the least talented of the champions in and within his weight class…Scooby Doo is on point concerning Haney..Haney’s style can be beat by a pressure fighter that is athletic….Kambosos is aggressive not as talented as others,.even Lopez whom he defeated… but Kambosos is a blue collar fighter..what he lacks in talented he makes up in grit and discipline and that is more than enough to be competitive with Haney….Haney has to use his superior athleticism to beat Kambosos…Like others can tell something is missing in Haney to make him that “guy”… sometimes the trainer makes a difference… remember when the Klitschko and Lewis switched to Manny Steward…both rose to another level…Haney is missing that element..it is noticeable…
It’s going to be great watching Kambosos smash in Haney’s MASSIVE nose!!! It’s a target that can’t be missed considering it takes up 95% of his face. Haney’s pillow fisted punches won’t be enough to keep Kambosos from ferociously attacking all night. Haney will taste the canvas this weekend and if everything pans out for the best he will stay there for the count.
It’s hard to determine which one is bigger, Haney’s or Ellerbe’s
You are such a clown. Not a big fan of Haney, but even if his nose is so big as you claim, he does a good job of hiding it. He rarely gets hit. I guess you are just trolling. Hope you weren’t serious with that lame comment.
Difference in this fight is Haney won’t be coming right at Kambosos like Lopez. Haney is a safety first fighter, and will use his jab to control range and tie up Kambosos in close. Teo have Kambosos opportunities. Haney likely will try to box to a boring decision. Don’t know if it will work in Australia, but a brawl favors Kambosos.