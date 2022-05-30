By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Undisputed IBF, WBA, WBO and WBC Franchise lightweight champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos has alleged that WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney is an informer at a press conference Monday ahead of their world championship bout on Sunday (Saturday in the USA) at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia televised on ESPN and Sky television network.

“This guy is an informant,” said Kambosos, who said he still had the messages and could make them public. “This guy is a rat…in the Teófimo López fight, against a foreigner, he was messaging me telling me all the details: ‘Teo at the hookah lounge,’ ‘Teo having problems with his wife.’

“Your own countryman. You were going behind his back so I’m going to whip your ass and when you get back to Las Vegas, you’re going to be on the lookout for Teófimo López because he’s going to be looking for you too.”