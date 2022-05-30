With much regret, the WBC will not be able to celebrate its 60th World annual convention in Kazakhstan as it has been planned for more than two years. Present conditions in the region due to the ongoing war have forced the WBC to postpone holding the convention in the country and they will soon be announcing the exact date and new site of this year’s annual gathering.
