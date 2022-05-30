Top trainer Robert Garcia will reportedly train former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua for his rematch against current WBA, IBF, WBO unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on July 23 in Saudi Arabia. Garcia won out over Eddy Reynoso, Ronnie Shields and Virgil Hunter for the job according to ESPN. Joshua’s training camp will be in England.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Garcia is a fine trainer (and was a fine fighter, himself) and I wish him all the luck in this fight. I don’t know what strategy he comes up with, but it will be interesting to see how they attempt to solve Usyk this time.