Robert Garcia to train Anthony Joshua Top trainer Robert Garcia will reportedly train former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua for his rematch against current WBA, IBF, WBO unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on July 23 in Saudi Arabia. Garcia won out over Eddy Reynoso, Ronnie Shields and Virgil Hunter for the job according to ESPN. Joshua’s training camp will be in England. H. Fury-Hunter collide in eliminator July 2 WBC 60th Annual Convention Update Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

