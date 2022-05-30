Heavyweight title contenders Hughie Fury (26-3, 15 KOs) and Michael “The Bounty” Hunter (20-1-2, 14 KOs) will face off in a final WBA world title eliminator on July 2nd at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, live and exclusively on Sky Sports, with the winner securing a shot at the WBA world title. The WBA has ordered that the winner of Fury-Hunter will go on to challenge the winner of the upcoming June 11 WBA heavyweight title fight between defending world champion Trevor Bryan and British contender Daniel Dubois.

Huey Fury: “I take the fights everyone avoids. Michael Hunter has fought the best and is up there with the best. These are the fights I want, to show who is the best fighter out there. I’m looking forward to this challenge. I believe I’m one of the best fighters in the world and this is another big fight to prove I stand with the top three in the world heavyweight division.”