H. Fury-Hunter collide in eliminator July 2

Heavyweight title contenders Hughie Fury (26-3, 15 KOs) and Michael “The Bounty” Hunter (20-1-2, 14 KOs) will face off in a final WBA world title eliminator on July 2nd at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, live and exclusively on Sky Sports, with the winner securing a shot at the WBA world title. The WBA has ordered that the winner of Fury-Hunter will go on to challenge the winner of the upcoming June 11 WBA heavyweight title fight between defending world champion Trevor Bryan and British contender Daniel Dubois.

Huey Fury: “I take the fights everyone avoids. Michael Hunter has fought the best and is up there with the best. These are the fights I want, to show who is the best fighter out there. I’m looking forward to this challenge. I believe I’m one of the best fighters in the world and this is another big fight to prove I stand with the top three in the world heavyweight division.”

  • hughie is funny. he decides to take on Hunter, after, he looks like absolute crap in his last fight against a very mid-level jerry forrest. a draw by the way….

  • I don’t think much of Hughie Fury, but if the Hunter that showed up against Forrest in New York shows up in Manchester, Fury’s probably getting a title shot (which he will then lose againt Dubois).

  • So, let me get this straight…
    Fury fights Hunter…
    To face whoever wins Bryan-Dubois…
    With none of those three fights, if they happen, resulting in any of them fighting Usyk and eliminating this bull**** “super/regular” championship nonsense?

    Yep. That makes sense. WBA: “We’ll Belt Anybody.”

