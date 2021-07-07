By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1, WBC #3, IBF #3 super welterweight Tim Tszyu (19-0, 15 KOs) scored a brutal third round KO over late sub Stevie Spark (12-2, 11 KOs) in a bout for the WBO Global and vacant Commonwealth titles on Wednesday night at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia. Spark, who stepped in to replace Michael Zerafa on short notice, was game but seriously outgunned. Body shots put Spark down twice in round three to end it. Time was 2:22.

After the fight, Tszyu mentioned potential future opponents. “There’s Liam Smith, [Magomed] Kurbanov and Danny Garcia, they’re the three boys I’m going for,” said Tszyu “If you’re watching boys, I’m coming for you!”

WBO #7 junior lightweight Joe “Jawbreaker” Noynay (19-2-2, 8 KOs) scored a fifth round KO over previously unbeaten Liam Wilson (9-1, 6 KOs) to defend his WBO Asia Pacific title. Noynay dropped Wilson once in round one and twice in round four. The bout was stopped in round five after Noynay floored Wilson again. Time was 2:40.

Junior middleweight Wade Ryan (19-9, 7 KOs) was victorious when Troy O’Meley (11-2, 2 KOs) couldn’t continue after round six. Ryan dropped O’Meley in round five. Ryan also beat O’Meley via split decision last December accounting for both O’Meley’s losses.

Unbeaten welterweight Sam Ah See (14-0-1, 7 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Czar Amonsot (35-6-3, 22 KOs). Seeing his first action in six years, Ah See floored Amongst then quickly got the stop with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:47.

Other Results:

Linn Sandstrom D6 Natalie Hills (jr bantamweight)

Miles Zalewski TKO5 Lee Fook (lightweight)