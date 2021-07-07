Light heavyweight contenders Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (41-0, 27 KOs) and Sullivan Barrera (22-3, 14 KOs) hosted a media workout Tuesday at Banc of California Stadium, home of their July 9 fight which will be streamed live on DAZN.

Zurdo Ramirez: “I see every fight as an opportunity. This is my chance to start my path to becoming a two-division world champion. I know this is a tough fight. It will be very difficult for me. He has a lot of experience, and he’s fought against a lot of good fighters. But he’s never faced anyone like me. This Friday, you will all see the best version of Zurdo Ramirez. I’m here to take all of the belts at light heavyweight. I’m here to take the souls of all the warriors at this division.”

Sullivan Barrera: “I feel good. I feel great. After two years of being away from the ring, it’s great to be able to come back at such a high level. This is a great opportunity to show people what I am made of. Ramirez is a tough challenge. I know the kind of style he’s going to bring. He’s going to want to push me back and throw a lot of punches. But that’s not the kind of fight that I want. I want to be in the center of the ring, and I’m going to be the one pushing him back.”