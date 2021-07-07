Salita Promotions has announced the signing of light heavyweight prospect Ali Izmailov to a promotional contract. The 28-year-old Izmailov is a former amateur standout having won multiple elite international tournaments. As a professional, Izmailov is already rated #10 by the IBF at just 5-0, 3 KOs. He was last seen unleashing an impressive destruction of his 25-2 countryman, Ruslan Fayfer, in nine rounds in November 2020.
