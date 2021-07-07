On Saturday, August 7, the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will host a PBC fight card which will be televised on FOX. The headliner is a showdown between unbeaten super welterweight contenders Gabriel Maestre (3-0, 3 KOs) and Cody Crowley (19-0, 9 KOs).

Maestre, from Barcelona, Venezuela, turned pro in 2019 after a decorated amateur career. The Venezuelan represented his country in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and other international competitions. Crowley is coming off a one-sided decision over Josh Torres at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.