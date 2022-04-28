April 28, 2022
Unbeatens Pedroza, Sosa collide Friday night in Panama

By Héctor Villarreal
Photos: Martín Pérez

Argentine super bantamweight Héctor Andrés “La Maquinita” Sosa (13-0, 7 KOs) and local prospect Rafael “El General” Pedroza (12-0, 11 KOs), went face to face for the first time, in the final press conference for their long-awaited fight, which heads the international boxing card organized by Sampson Boxing and Best Box for Friday night at the Vasco Nuñez de Balboa Convention Center in Panama City, Panama.

In this clash of undefeated fighters, Sosa, managed by former triple world champion Juan Martin “Latigo” Coggi, puts his WBC Silver Latin American belt on the line. Eleven professional fights were confirmed for the event, included Mexicans Ramses Perez and Luis Robles, both trained by Hall of Fame member Ignacio “Nacho” Beristain.

