By Ron Jackson

In 1994 East London became part of the province of the Eastern Cape and in 2000, East London became part of the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, also consisting of King William’s Town, Bhisho and Mdantsane and is the seat of the Metro.

Loyiso Mtya a former boxer who has been involved in all the facets of boxing from trainer to administrator has now written his story of 40 years in boxing and records it in his book Boxing – the Story of Money, Blood Sweat and Tears.

In the opening chapter “I am a boxer first and foremost” he writes that boxing is a unique sport which is romantic, addictive demanding, and compassionate.

There is no doubt that boxing in Eastern Cape has been a success story and has produced some outstanding fighters who went on to win world titles and among them were Welcome Ncita the first South African fighter to win an IBF title, Mbulelo Botile, Masibulela “Hawk” Makepula, Vuyani Bungu (who should be in the International Boxing Hall of Fame), Nkosinathi Joyi, Simphiwe Vetyeka, and Zolani Tete.

In the years of apartheid when many black fighters in South Africa were prejudiced and prevented from fighting for world titles, the standout fighter from the Eastern Cape region was Nkosana “Happyboy” Mgxaji who had more than 100 fights and is considered one of the all-time greats in South African boxing even though he never won a world title. When he got a crack at the world title against Samuel Serrano, he was well past his best.

The author writes that boxing has always been a success story in the Eastern Cape Region and that no other sporting code nor social activity has come close to emulating or equalling what boxing has achieved for the Province.

He has covered almost every aspect of boxing with the concentration being mainly in the Eastern Cape Region and has mentioned the names of boxers, managers and political activists, and any person including amateurs who had something to do or could add to boxing and how boxing in the region was affected during apartheid rule.

My favorite chapters were on the Orient Theatre where the first boxing tournament was held in November 1990 and the Sisa Dukashe Stadium (Mgxaji Time) where Nkosana “Happyboy” Mgxaji fought in front of excited singing crowds of more than twenty thousand, which is only a dream today.

Possibly the only criticism of the book is that there are several spelling errors and mistakes of fact, but this does not detract from a job well done for documenting the history of the region (The Mecca of Boxing), the people who helped and added to this 416-page paperback book, which is a welcome addition to my extensive collection of boxing books.