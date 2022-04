Popular Philadelphia bantamweight Christian Carto (18-1, 12 KOs) will headline a King’s Promotions event tomorrow night when he takes on Ernesto Sebastian Franzolini (14-12-2, 1 KO) in an eight-round bout at The 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia.

In the eight-round co-feature, undefeated welterweight Paul Kroll (9-0-1, 6 KOs) returns to action as he takes on Marklin Bailey (7-7, 4 KOs).