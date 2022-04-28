WBA Heavyweight Champion Trevor Bryan and his team did a lot of listening. When the former heavyweight champion Larry Holmes speaks, silence is golden. Bryan is getting ready to defend his WBA title against Daniel Dubois set for Saturday, June 11.

Bryan moved his camp from Ft. Lauderdale, FL to Las Vegas and the former heavyweight champion came to town to work with Bryan.

“Trevor Bryan has got himself together,” said Holmes. “He’s kind of quiet and he doesn’t talk a lot. I’m the one with the big mouth. He did a lot of listening and I did the talking. He was willing to learn.

“All these guys are looking for that big punch for the knockout and the easy way out. You can’t beat them unless you take them out in the water and work them over. The jab did that for me and set up everything else.

“Bryan is a big guy and he’s got himself together. He is all business. He really impressed me.”

The 32-year-old Bryan, who sports a 22-0 record with 15 KOs, will be going up against the younger DuBois, at 24-years of age along with his 15-1 record and 14 KOs.

Bryan’s promoter, Don King, is planning to present another spectacular boxing card featuring six championship bouts to continue to promote peace and freedom for the people of Ukraine.