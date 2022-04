Weights from Panama By Héctor Villarreal Hector Sosa 122 vs Rafael Pedroza 122

Alexander Duran 143.25 vs Edwin Bennett 143.5

Ronal Batista 116 vs Ramses Perez 114.75

Edgar Valencia 118 vs Luis Robles 117.5

Roiman Villa 142 vs Jesus Bravo 141

Juan Huertas 140 vs Fernando De La Rosa 141.75

Alcibiades Ballesteros 149 vs Ricardo Rodriguez 151.5 Promoter: Sampson Boxing and Best Box

Venue: Vasco Nuñez de Balboa Convention Center, Panama

