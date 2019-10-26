October 26, 2019
Uhdercard Results frem Reno

Super featherweight Andy Vences (23-1-1, 12 KOs) topped Mark Bernaldez (19-3, 13 KOs) by scores of 79-73 across the board.

In his first fight since dropping a unanimous decision to Oscar Valdez for the WBO featherweight title in June, Jason Sanchez (15-1, 4 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Adeilson Dos Santos (19-7, 15 KOs). Sanchez dropped Dos Santos twice in round four. Time was 2:59.

Debuting heavyweight Jared “Big Baby” Anderson needed just 54 seconds to take out Daniel Infante (1-3, 0 KOs).

Weights from Hollywood, CA

