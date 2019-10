Weights from Hollywood, CA Serhii Bohachuk 153 vs. Tyrone Brunson 154

(WBC Continental America’s title)



Humberto Rubalcava 121.6 vs. Adrian Montoya 122

Marco Deckmann 190 vs. Jamel Reynolds 183.8

Adrian Corona 129.6 vs. Emmanuel Castro 126

Christian Robles 111.2 vs. Cesar Sustaita 111.8

George Navarro 117 vs. Nestor Ramos 119

Nathan Weston 153.8 vs. Isaac Freeman 151

Arman Darchinyan 159.4 vs. Kendall Mayes-Taylor 166 Venue: The Avalon, Hollywood, California

Promoter: 360 Promotions

Venue: The Avalon, Hollywood, California

