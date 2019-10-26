In a super lightweight world title unification and World Boxing Super Series final, IBF champion Josh Taylor (16-0, 12 KOs) seized the WBA belt of Regis Prograis (24-1, 20 KOs) by twelve round majority decision on Saturday night at The O2 Arena in London.
Very close, gritty contest. Taylor landed the more eye-catching shots, especially over the second half of the fight. In the end, scores were 114-114, 115-113, 117-112.
This is definetly fight of the year candidate.
Reggie was simply to small.Great win by Taylor.
A good fight. Not fight of the year. Come on dude. Not even close.
What a flight!
Career defining fight for for both fighters!
Both are champions BOTH are WARRIORS!
Well said, Juan Valdez.
Great fight Josh Taylor well deserved I had it 115-113 for Josh congratulations 114-114 don’t know what was that judge looking at..Jesus!!!no your not ready for Ramirez or Regis
I had it 116-112 Taylor. He was streaking in the middle rounds from Rd 5 unto 10 before Regis caught up to him in the last two rounds. Taylor, a beautiful, classy boxer who reminds me of Jim Watt, Ken Buchanan, Kalzaghe, and Walter McGowan. One of today’s best for sure.
Carlos, you might want to re-write that. It was Regis who just lost to Josh. Of course, Josh is ready for Regis. He just beat his ass.
Regis is all talk, he couldnt back up his words. Loser!!!
Jake76, now you are being very rude and childish. Regis did an excellent job. Superb. Against a superb athlete. You would probably lay down to a well-conditioned 9 year old. A well conditioned 9 year old girl that is.
Kudos to both Josh & Prograis. I did feel that Prograis was very insincere, which I did not like. However, despite his pride being hurt, he did his best to suck up the loss. For that, I commend him.
Great fight, as we’ve heard before, a good ‘big one’ beats a good little one. Thought Taylor just had a touch more in every department, more speed, better jab and more spite in his punches. Close fight, but most definitely the right decision. Huge respect to Prograis, I thought he might be another Lacy, he fought well and showed huge class in defeat. Hope Taylor unifies against Ramirez and then moves up to welter.
First rate fight. Sometimes they fought at a distance, sometimes on the inside. Their punching power was pretty equal. I had it 7/ 5 for Taylor.
Taylor’s style is made for Ramirez. Ramirez loves fighting in the inside, Taylor will get stopped in that fight.
Don’t think so. Regardless, I’d love to see that fight, after a long rest for Taylor, he deserves it.
My fight with Jose Luis Castillo, Efren Hinojosa SHould have BEEN FIGHT OF THE YEAR.
Dang! I didnt see it get! Cant wait to get home and watch it!
Good fight. Taylor was more active in the middle rounds and Regis wasn’t letting his hands go enough. Prograis won the last two rounds but it wasn’t enough to close the gap. Regis needs to mix in his body and head movement with punching. Taylor was letting his hands go much more freely and that was the difference. The right man won the decision.