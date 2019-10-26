In a super lightweight world title unification and World Boxing Super Series final, IBF champion Josh Taylor (16-0, 12 KOs) seized the WBA belt of Regis Prograis (24-1, 20 KOs) by twelve round majority decision on Saturday night at The O2 Arena in London.

Very close, gritty contest. Taylor landed the more eye-catching shots, especially over the second half of the fight. In the end, scores were 114-114, 115-113, 117-112.