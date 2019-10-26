WBC #9 heavyweight Derek Chisora (32-9, 23 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over WBA #8 David Price (25-7, 20 KOs) on Saturday night at The O2 Arena in London. Chisora didn’t have any trouble getting inside ant the fight was mostly fought at close quarters. Price was rocked at the end of round three. Chisora then dropped Price with a short right hand to the side of the head in round four. Price beat the count and seemed OK, but his corner threw in towel. Time was 2:00. Chisora claimed the vacant WBO intercontinental title.
“I came to seek and destroy,” said Chisora afterward. “If I catch him, he’s gone…if we can get Joseph Parker a.s.a.p., I’m ready to go. I hope he doesn’t get another spider bite.”
Awful performance by Price, wasted talent!
Never attempted to use his reach or tuck his chin in.
Crazy!
What talent? Price was never going anywhere. Big Stiff from the beginning….
Somehow I thought that would happen Del Boys a bad man I want to see Parker in there with him next.
Chisora a real fighter get him another big fight.
Price never threw ONE jab!! He just let Chisora walk right up to him. No straight rights and no jabs, pathetic! Big Chisora fan so I enjoyed the victory but the stoppage was a total joke.
Is it safe to say that David Price should call it a career before he gets seriously injured? the man has heart but has been destroyed various times. I am concerned for his well being.
I hope that the BBBC just pull Price’s license now. Zero reflexes or punch resistance. His movement even looked weird.