WBC #9 heavyweight Derek Chisora (32-9, 23 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over WBA #8 David Price (25-7, 20 KOs) on Saturday night at The O2 Arena in London. Chisora didn’t have any trouble getting inside ant the fight was mostly fought at close quarters. Price was rocked at the end of round three. Chisora then dropped Price with a short right hand to the side of the head in round four. Price beat the count and seemed OK, but his corner threw in towel. Time was 2:00. Chisora claimed the vacant WBO intercontinental title.

“I came to seek and destroy,” said Chisora afterward. “If I catch him, he’s gone…if we can get Joseph Parker a.s.a.p., I’m ready to go. I hope he doesn’t get another spider bite.”