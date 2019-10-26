Islam defeats Kautondokwa WBO #8 middleweight and 2008 Olympic bronze medalist Kanat Islam (27-0, 21 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Walter Kautondokwa (18-2, 17 KOs) to retain his WBO International title on Saturday night at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Islam dropped Kautondokwa with a left hook in round five, then wilted over the remaining rounds but still got the win by wide margins. Derek Chisora stops David Price in four Undercard Results from London

