October 26, 2019
Boxing Results

Islam defeats Kautondokwa

WBO #8 middleweight and 2008 Olympic bronze medalist Kanat Islam (27-0, 21 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Walter Kautondokwa (18-2, 17 KOs) to retain his WBO International title on Saturday night at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Islam dropped Kautondokwa with a left hook in round five, then wilted over the remaining rounds but still got the win by wide margins.

Derek Chisora stops David Price in four
Undercard Results from London

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>