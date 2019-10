In a clash between unbeaten cruiserweights, 2016 Olympian Lawrence Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) claimed the EBU European title with a seventh round TKO over reigning beltholder Yves Ngabu (20-1, 14 KOs). Okolie staggered Ngabu in the seventh round and the bout was quickly waved off. Time was 2:28.

Unbeaten welterweight Conor Benn (16-0, 11 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Steve Jamoye (26-8-2, 5 KOs). Conor is the son of former two-division world champion Nigel Benn.