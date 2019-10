In an entertaining fight, former lightweight world champion Robert Easter Jr. (22-1-1, 14 KOs) was victorious in his super lightweight debut against Adrian “El Tigre” Granados (20-8-2, 14 KOs). Scores were 97-93, 98-92, 100-90 for Easter, who takes a unanimous decision.

Unbeaten heavyweight Frank Sanchez (14-0, 11 KOs) dominated Jack Mulowayi (7-2-1, 3 KOs) to take a dull unanimous decision in a ten-rounder. Scores were 100-90 3x.