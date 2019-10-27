Junior welterweight Pedro “La Roca” Campa (31-1-1, 21 KOs) scored a second round TKO over Kenin Betancourt (12-6, 9 KOs) on Saturday night at the Plaza de Toros in Ameca, Jalisco, Mexico. Betancourt was down twice before the bout was halted at the 2:33 mark.



“I am very happy,” said Campa. “I felt very strong. We are ready for a title opportunity fight in America. Fernando Beltran promised me that next fight we’re going for bigger fights!”

In the co-feature, unbeaten super bantamweight David “Rey” Picasso (11-0, 6 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Victor ¨Pitufo¨ Proa (30-8-2, 22 KOs).

Also, super flyweight Victor Olivo (18-3-1, 8 KOs) outscored Rashib Martinez (13-2, 4 KOs) over eight by scores of 77-74, 76-75, 76-75.

Super bantamweight Noé Robles (23-1, 19 KOs won by unanimous decision in six rounds against Cristian Cortez. Judges scored it 59-54 and 60-54 2x.

