With the postponement of Saturday’s world title bout between WBC super lightweight champion Jose Ramirez against former champion Viktor “Iceman” Postol due to the outbreak of coronavirus in China, WBA #1, WBC #3 welterweight Yordenis Ugas will have the Super Bowl eve spotlight all to himself. Ugas takes on Mike Dallas Jr. Saturday in the FS1 main event from Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi.

“This is a huge weekend for sports fans. It’s very exciting to be in the main event one day before the Super Bowl,” said Ugas. “We are in the final days of a great training camp and I couldn’t feel any better going into this fight. Me and my trainer Ismael Salas are working on a great strategy that we believe will be successful. My timing is right on point and every round of sparring has been unbelievable. It’s been an outstanding camp in Las Vegas and I’m ready to go!”