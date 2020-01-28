ESPN+ will feature super lightweight Sean “The Public Nuisance” McComb (9-0, 4 KOs) in a 10-round test on Saturday against veteran Mauro Maximiliano Godoy (32-5-1, 17 KOs) from Belfast’s historic Ulster Hall. The card will stream live in the U.S. at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Also, in a 10-rounder for the vacant Irish lightweight title, Gary “The Diva” Cully (9-0, 4 KOs) will fight Joe “The Dragon” Fitzpatrick (10-0, 7 KOs), 2016 Irish Olympian Davey Oliver Joyce (11-1, 8 KOs) meets former IBF bantamweight world champion Lee Haskins (36-4, 14 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the WBO European junior featherweight title. , and Lewis “The Croc” Crocker (10-0, 6 KOs) will fight former British title challenger John Thain (17-4, 1 KO) in an eight-round welterweight tilt.