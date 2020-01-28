Unbeaten WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder talked about his February 22 PPV rematch with undefeated former heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury at FOX Studios in Los Angeles.

“Things are going amazing. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. To come from where I come from, it’s amazing to be here. When you get a happy Deontay Wilder in training camp, you can definitely expect great things from me. That’s’ what I’m going to give you.

“We haven’t seen his power displayed like he’s been talking about. It hasn’t been continuous, like mine. I think he has pillows as fists. That’s what I felt in our last fight.

“With the strategies that he’s talking about, I don’t really know how to take it. I don’t know if he’s trying to throw me off my game by saying he’s going to knock me out. But it’s exciting to hear and I’m looking forward to February 22.

“Everything on his body is a target, not just his cut. Everything that is permissible for me to hit, I’m going to hit it.

“When you fight someone like me, it’s a mistake to tinker around with your training camp. I’m unpredictable in that ring. When you have too many opinions and too many people who think they have the remedy, it usually backfires.

“I think this win will be more special than the others. Because of the history that we have, with that controversial draw. I consider Tyson a brother of this era, especially in the heavyweight division. The other fighters don’t want to let themselves loose and have fun. We’re both able to enjoy what we do day after day. Because when the bell rings, anything can happen.

“Fighting a guy like Fury, you have to be careful. Time goes by so fast in the ring. You’re trying to do everything that you prepared for. With what he brings to the table with his boxing skills, you have to have some awareness of the clock. But with my power, it’s his job to really watch the clock and try to avoid me for 36 minutes.

“We both have to come in like we did the first fight, with our hearts on our sleeves and the warrior mentality that we always bring. When you get to this point, the scenery itself makes for a great fight. We all know when I come to fight, I don’t play around. We can play around here today, but we’re going to have that killer mentality in the ring.”