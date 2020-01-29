Unbeaten IBF #5, WBO #5, WBA #13 welterweight Custio Clayton (18-0, 12 KOs) scored an eighth round KO over Diego “El Chacarero” Ramirez (21-4, 6 KOs) on Tuesday night at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Clayton worked the body the whole nigh and finally finished Ramirez with a hard jab to the body. Time was :26. Clayton retained the NABA title.

Super middleweight “Mr.” Steve Rolls (20-1, 11 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over late sub Gilberto Pereira dos Santos (16-11, 12 KOs). Rolls, coming off his fight against Gennady Golovkin last June at Madison Square Garden, battered dos Santos to the canvas in round four and dos Santos didn’t beat the count. Time was 2:00.

Unbeaten middleweight Hurshidbek “Hershey” Normatov (10-0, 3 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Uriel “El Muneco” Hernandez (13-6, 7 KOs). Normatov dropped Hernandez in round seven en route to a 80-71 3x judges’ verdict.

Female super bantamweight Amanda Galle (4-0, 0 KOs) outpointed Shelly Barnett (4-3-2, 0 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 80-72 across the board.