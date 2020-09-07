

Longtime welterweight contender Yordenis Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs) took a twelve round split decision over Abel Ramos (26-4-2, 20 KOs) to claim the vacant WBA welterweight title on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The smooth boxing Ugas never let Ramos into the fight as he seemingly put round after round in the bank. In the end, scores were 117-111 Ramos (somehow), 115-113, 115-113 Ugas.