Longtime welterweight contender Yordenis Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs) took a twelve round split decision over Abel Ramos (26-4-2, 20 KOs) to claim the vacant WBA welterweight title on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The smooth boxing Ugas never let Ramos into the fight as he seemingly put round after round in the bank. In the end, scores were 117-111 Ramos (somehow), 115-113, 115-113 Ugas.
I guess the judges had their masks over their eyes. 9-3 at absolutely worst for Ugas.
Ugas beat Ramos’s ass tonight. 120-108. The judges need to be arrested. All 3 of them. All 3 judges are out of their fucking minds.
Is George Soros Now Bribing Boxing Judges?
Terrible boxing judging. Thank God Ugas Won.
Ugas looked like a more offensive version of Mayweather tonight. Sure, he got buzzed once or twice, but he dominated this fight. A blindman could see Ramos didn’t win over 3 rounds, and that’s generous!
Ramos was in great shape, and his jab was not bad at all. However, looking for the counter punch and outside fighting were the wrong game plans for Ramos. Ramos really needed to maximize his power punching by crowding Ugas with solid punches to Ugas’ body, but maybe it is not Ramos’ boxing nature.
However, Ramos had a nice, short uppercut and a good left hook, but his inside work was vastly insufficient. I look forward to seeing Ramos fight in the future. For the life of me, I have no idea why a judge scored the fight 117-111 for Ramos.
As for Ugas, I was primarily concerned about his punch output and conditioning in the later rounds because his late round inactivities created his demise in previous losses. Unfortunately, it appears Ugas has punch output issues and/or conditioning issues in late rounds and such late round issues may display its ugly head (again) in a future big fight.
Ugas may have to wait for the dust to settle with other fighters at 147 but having a belt is a good bargaining chip – good for Ugas.
Uhhh what.? Ramos had some nice shots but nowhere near enough for a verdict. How could anyone have him a decision winner?
Those judges needs to be whipped so bad with theirs hands up in the air. Were they sleeping during the boxing match? Oh my goodness.!! Yordenis schooled Ramos. Generosity? Give Ramos round 3 even though he lost that round. One only won’t give it to him. Those judges are so annoying.