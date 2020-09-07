PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Session expired
Please log in again.
The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.
Hugs ❤️ tonight to both boxing men Ugas and Ramos. We can disagree with the judges but their decision is final and we must respect that. Congratulations to Sr. Mendoza and the WBA, as well, for creating this great viewing opportunity for us! Job well done.
Respect an atrocious job that almost cost a 34 year old fighter a title that he busted his ass for? I don’t think so. More like hold them accountable and never let them score a pro fight again. Just wish Teddy Atlas was there after they read that garbage.
I guess the Judges were like me rooting for Ramos, he had the wrong gameplan against Ugas, as we can see that when they exchanged he buzzed Ugas in the 3rd & 12th. He needed to push forward more. He did seem to be landing more shots though as the fight wore on and Ugas output dropped. I still thought Ugas won but I gave Ramos at least a few rounds. Ugas is boring to watch and I hope he retires soon.
In Germany, the commission would immediately change this result to a no-contest.
There is no detailed “active processing” needed because Ugas clearly won the fight. As for the judge displaying a 117-111 score for Ramos, maybe the judge is a Ramos family member or a ranking member in the Abel Ramos Fan Club??? That judge should receive a severe “DQ” for horrible scoring and include an official apology to Ugas.
Without any doubt, all three (3) judges should be suspended by the CA Commission at the start of business Tuesday. After all, judges Young and Hernandez essentially scored this one-sided bout a draw. As far as Moret, if this Commission had any integrity, he would receive at least a 3-yr suspension. Unfortunately, this is the same Commission that almost got a female boxer killed a few weeks ago by sanctioning a vile mismatch on a Golden Boy show, so expect the Commission to do nothing and keep booking these same clowns to rip off more boxers in the future.
7/5 for Ugas was an insult, but 9/3 for Ramos was an obscenity! 9/3 for Ugas is more like it! Outrageous scoring!