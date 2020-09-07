

Yordenis Ugas scored a split-decision victory over Abel Ramos Sunday night to win the WBA welterweight championship in Los Angeles.

“I set a goal when I was a child back in Cuba to become a world champion and I accomplished that goal tonight,” said the 34-year-old Ugas afterward. “I’m so grateful to everyone who helped me along the way. Ramos was a very tough opponent and I knew it was not going to be easy, but I wasn’t going to let this opportunity slip away.”

“I came into this fight in the best shape of my life and it showed. Now that I’m a world champion, I want all the big names in the welterweight division.”