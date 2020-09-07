By Héctor Villarreal

Nicaraguan featherweights Giovany “Baby Face” Gutierrez (10-1-1) and Martin “El Gato” Diaz (16-11-2) fought to an eight round majority draw on the main event of the Pinolero Boxing return on Saturday afternoon behind closed doors at Galeras de Ofibodegas, a warehouse located 14.5 kilometers on the road from Managua to Masaya.

“This has been our third event of the year, our first one without fans in attendance and we have been very careful on waiting since March until now to present our show under all the necessary precautions of social distancing, strict medical protocols and requirements in place against Covid-19, such as the use of personal protective equipment, infectious disease advanced screening, cleaning and disinfecting the venue outside and inside, including locker rooms and the ring, which was sanitized after each fight”, said Promoter Marcelo Sanchez. “All combatants, their training teams, referees, judges, firefighters, medical staff, commissioners and event personnel were tested prior to the show, all devices and equipment were sanitized at the door” Sanchez added.

WBA Gold minimum champion Leyman Benavides (18-6-1) won a 6 round unanimous decision over Nathanael “El Duro” Rocha (4-7) and superbantam Alexander “Popeye” Mejia (16-1) ranked #5 by WBA, won by UD on 8 rounds over Harvy “La Roca” Calero (6-9-2).

“Calero was not comfortable with the decision, he expected a draw or a split decision so he asks for a rematch which could be a part of our next event scheduled for late October which will be also streamed on Facebook live” added the promoter.