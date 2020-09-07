WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osuna) continue their run of monthly events September 19th. The site of the event will be the Gymasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua. The card starts at 7pm local.

The featherweight 8 round main event will feature hometown Elisson Marquez (9-2, 7 KOs) vs countryman Edwin Tercero Rios (16-11-1, 4 KOs). Marquez enters the fight fresh off of an upset of then-unbeaten Mohamed Soumaoro of Canada this past February.

The 6 round bantamweight co-feature has local favorite Ricardo Blandon (13-2, 8 KOs) vs tough journeyman Alexander Taylor (20-29-2, 5 KOs). Solid test for Blandon. The veteran Taylor is very durable and has scored multiple upsets throughout his career.

Rounding out the undercard:

Engel Gomez (7-0, 4 KO) vs. Jose Mesa (3-1-1, 1 KO) 6 rds super flyweights

Yamile Acevedo (13-1-1, 7 KO) vs. Moises Olivas (14-15, 6 KOs) 6 rds super lightweights

Santos Reyes (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. Carlos Cruz (1-4, 1 KO) 6 rds super lightweights

Fredy Espinoza (4-1, 3 KOs) vs. Manuel Guzman (5-4, 2 KOs) 4 rds lightweights

Kestin Baltodano (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Alberto Carranza (2-12, 2 KOs) rds