September 6, 2020
Boxing Results

Undercard Results from Los Angeles

Unbeaten super lightweight Omar “El Relámpago” Juárez (9-0, 4 KOs) punished the very tough Dakota Linger (12-4-2, 8 KOs) for eight rounds in a 80-72, 79-73, 79-73 unanimous decision.

In a clash between undefeated super lightweights, Jesús “Mono” Ramos (13-0, 12 KOs) scored a second round TKO over Esteban “El Chucky” García (14-1, 6 KOs). The bout was waved off with Ramos landing at well. Time was 2:45. Ramos’ uncle Abel Ramos fights in a main event for the WBA title.

Unbeaten welterweight Cody “The Crippler” Crowley (19-0, 9 KOs) took a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Josh Torres (22-7-2, 13 KOs). Scores were 100-90 3x.

2016 Olympian Batyr Akhmedov (8-1, 7 KOs) blasted out Rey Perez (24-12, 8 KOs) in the first round of a super lightweight clash. Time was 2:19.

Super lightweight Leduan Barthelemy (16-1-1, 8 KOs) kayoed Recky Dulay (11-9, 8 KOs) in round three. Time was 2:39. Dulay down twice.

Results from Corona, California

